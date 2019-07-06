Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Application Software company, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.87% of all Application Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.16% of all Application Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.80% 5.60% Industry Average 17.04% 46.55% 8.43%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. N/A 9 20.86 Industry Average 99.40M 583.16M 82.56

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently lower P/E ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.13 2.12 3.93 2.65

$10.5 is the consensus target price of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., with a potential upside of 14.88%. As a group, Application Software companies have a potential upside of 136.30%. The analysts’ view based on the data delivered earlier is that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% Industry Average 6.25% 12.55% 24.77% 35.19% 52.75% 41.26%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4 and a Quick Ratio of 4. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.28 and has 2.23 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 0.94. Competitively, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s competitors are 22.86% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Dividends

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.