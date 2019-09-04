Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.46 N/A 0.43 21.18 Everbridge Inc. 82 16.53 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Everbridge Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Everbridge Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Its competitor Everbridge Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Everbridge Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 6.04%. Competitively the average price target of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, which is potential 9.41% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Everbridge Inc. seems more appealing than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Insiders owned 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Everbridge Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.