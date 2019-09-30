Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Comparison side by side

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.32 26.53M 0.43 21.18 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 5 -1.15 65.56M 0.02 263.33

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 290,262,582.06% 8.8% 5.7% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1,366,032,546.41% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 3.5 while its Current Ratio is 3.5. Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.5% and 94.1% respectively. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 58.1%. Comparatively, 3.7% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.5% -0.84% -9.02% -41.7% -41.12% -28.72%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 20.18% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -28.72% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.