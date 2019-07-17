Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Commvault Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.59 N/A 0.43 20.86 Commvault Systems Inc. 58 3.18 N/A 0.07 755.76

Table 1 demonstrates Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Commvault Systems Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Commvault Systems Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.6% Commvault Systems Inc. 0.00% 0.9% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Commvault Systems Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Commvault Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Commvault Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Commvault Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$10.5 is Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.01%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 20.6% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 92.9% of Commvault Systems Inc. shares. About 58.1% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% are Commvault Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. -1.68% -3.28% 6.94% 2.39% 10.66% 16.75% Commvault Systems Inc. -1.11% -21.54% -26.4% -16.08% -27.08% -15.59%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend while Commvault Systems Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Commvault Systems Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s software suite contains solutions that are built on a single unified code base and platform to protect, manage, and access data and information. It offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions that allow for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines with according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports to improve backup and recovery processes. The company also provides cloud and infrastructure management software solutions that provide a way to manage storage hardware and virtual infrastructure; and retention and compliance software solutions that provide content based retention, enterprise search and e-discovery, email archiving, data loss prevention, and secure file sharing services. In addition, it offers customer support, consulting, assessment and design, installation, and training services, as well as implementation and post-deployment, and education services. The company sells its software and services directly to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through a network of value-added reseller partners, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It licenses its software applications to customers in industries, such as banking, insurance and financial, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Atos, Cisco, Citrix, Fujitsu, HP, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.