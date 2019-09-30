Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.32 26.53M 0.43 21.18 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 48 2.40 36.14M 0.39 127.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is presently more affordable than Alarm.com Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 290,262,582.06% 8.8% 5.7% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 75,701,717.64% 7.3% 4.6%

Volatility & Risk

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.95 beta. Competitively, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Alarm.com Holdings Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 41.97% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares and 94.4% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc. shares. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.2% of Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has 20.18% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.