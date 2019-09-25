Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) and AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 9 1.48 N/A 0.43 21.18 AGM Group Holdings Inc. 17 68.29 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. and AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.00% 8.8% 5.7% AGM Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.49% of AGM Group Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 58.1% are Magic Software Enterprises Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 60.57% are AGM Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 0.55% 0.77% -4.28% 12.38% 8.52% 20.18% AGM Group Holdings Inc. -12.79% -8.04% -7.44% -42.61% -35.34% -41.38%

For the past year Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. had bullish trend while AGM Group Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors AGM Group Holdings Inc.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, and vertical software solutions and related professional services in Israel and internationally. The companyÂ’s Software Solutions segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, and communications services and solutions, as well as supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers Magic xpa, a proprietary application platform for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder application platform for building, deploying, and maintaining mainframe-grade business applications; and Magic xpi integration platform, a graphical wizard-based code-free solution. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Solution for both hubs and traditional air cargo ground handling operations; HR Pulse, a customized single-tenant software as a service tool that helps organizations to create new human capital management solutions; and MBS Solution, a proprietary system for managing TV broadcast channels. In addition, it provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. It serves oil and gas, telecommunications, financial, healthcare, industrial sectors, as well as public institutions and international agencies. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.