Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -108% -67.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 19.85% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.2% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.33%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.23% 1.48% -33.98% -52.45% -72.24% 7.94%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer, wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trials for angiosarcoma; randomized Phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; Phase II clinical trials for soft tissue sarcoma; Phase II clinical trials for gestational trophoblastic neoplasia; Phase I/II clinical trials for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trials for breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trials for wet AMD. The companyÂ’s other product candidates comprise TRC102, a small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for mesothelioma, Phase II clinical trials for glioblastoma, Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors and lymphomas, as well as Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; and TRC253, a small molecule high affinity competitive inhibitor of wild type androgen receptor (AR) and multiple AR mutant receptors that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment prostate cancer. Its preclinical development products include TRC205, an endoglin antibody for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC694, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of NF-kB inducing kinase for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies, including myeloma. The company has a strategic licensing collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V. to develop TRC253 and TRC694; and a license agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DE-122, the ophthalmic formulation of TRC105, for ophthalmology indications. The company was formerly known as Lexington Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.