Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)

We will be contrasting the differences between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 8.6 and 8.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 55.04% and an $16 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 13.3% respectively. Insiders owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -9.43% -14.68% -22.58% -23.76% -92.32% -14.29%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Synthetic Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.