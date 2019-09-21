Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Soligenix Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Soligenix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Soligenix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 35.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 22.4% respectively. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Soligenix Inc. has 14.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.