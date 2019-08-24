Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

This is a contrast between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and resTORbio Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 resTORbio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% resTORbio Inc. 0.00% -33% -31%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor resTORbio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 31.4 and its Quick Ratio is 31.4. resTORbio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 resTORbio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 62.27% and an $16 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and resTORbio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 54.1%. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 38.1% of resTORbio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% resTORbio Inc. 1.02% 5.73% 35.32% 22.11% -27.51% 26.22%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than resTORbio Inc.

Summary

resTORbio Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

resTORbio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems. The company's lead drug candidate RTB101 is a selective, orally administered, TORC1 inhibitor, which is being tested in a Phase 2b clinical trial as a first in-class immunotherapy for reducing the incidence of respiratory tract infections in the elderly by enhancing the function of the immune system. It also intends to develop RTB101 for additional aging-related indications, such as heart failure or neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.