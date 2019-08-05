Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

17.1 and 17.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 39.86% at a $16 average price target. Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 90.48% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Magenta Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 58.9%. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% are Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.