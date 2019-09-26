Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 9.93 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s average price target is $8, while its potential upside is 56.56%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 77.7% respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.