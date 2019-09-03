Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 2.69 N/A -3.77 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.9% -54.5%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 54.89% and an $16 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 31% respectively. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -8.48% 7.37% -22.99% -13.58% -16.33%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops opioid antagonist treatments for addictions and related disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. It is also involved in developing treatments for binge eating disorder and cocaine use disorder, as well as Bulimia Nervosa, an eating disorder; and heroin vaccine. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to explore development of a novel approach to the prevention of opioid relapse and overdose in individuals with opioid use disorder. The company was formerly known as Lightlake Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2016. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pelikin Group.