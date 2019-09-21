Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

We are comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 and a Quick Ratio of 17.1. Competitively, Genprex Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.5 and has 30.5 Quick Ratio. Genprex Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 35.59% at a $16 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 51.7% of Genprex Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Genprex Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.