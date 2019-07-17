Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)

We are comparing Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 11.1 and 11.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 20.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.33%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.