Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

We will be comparing the differences between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -38.7% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.4 and its Quick Ratio is 12.4. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 35.59% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $16. Competitively the average price target of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $7, which is potential 96.63% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84.9% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 5.09% are Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -17.34% -5.78% -7.35% 0.26% -59.65% 6.54%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel immuno-oncology therapies that are designed to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its lead product candidate is CPI-444, an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. The company is also developing an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody that inhibits the production of adenosine; an antagonist of the adenosine A2B receptor; and small molecule covalent inhibitors of interleukin-2 inducible kinase. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Burlingame, California.