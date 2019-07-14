Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Codexis Inc. 19 17.62 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.6%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Codexis Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Codexis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Codexis Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The average target price of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 22.61%. Competitively Codexis Inc. has an average target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 24.93%. Based on the results shown earlier, Codexis Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 87.9% respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.33%. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Codexis Inc. 0.36% -6.79% -9.7% 23.3% 47.86% 15.99%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Codexis Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.