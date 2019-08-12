Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)

This is a contrast between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 198 10.35 N/A 3.10 67.86

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.00% 11% 6.8%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, Bio-Techne Corporation which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Bio-Techne Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Bio-Techne Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $16, while its potential upside is 28.93%. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $250 consensus target price and a 30.15% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Bio-Techne Corporation is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Bio-Techne Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Bio-Techne Corporation

Summary

Bio-Techne Corporation beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.