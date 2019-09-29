Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 1 0.00 20.12M -0.87 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 142,975,206.61% -40.1% -37.2% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2,020,688,962.54% -286.2% -158.5%

17.1 and 17.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 757.93%.

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10.9% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, 2.2% are AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -2.88% -34.84% -58.61% -50.25% -55.7% -16.53%

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.