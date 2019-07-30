Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

We will be comparing the differences between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 24.84 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptinyx Inc. are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 20.66% at a $16 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 225.20%. Based on the data shown earlier, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 72.8%. 14.33% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 183.86% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.