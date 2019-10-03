Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)

We will be comparing the differences between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00 Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 31.18M -2.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 145,378,151.26% -40.1% -37.2% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. 4,553,154,205.61% -122.3% -65.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1. Competitively, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has 3.2 and 2.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 47% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 4.5% are Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% 1.69% 26.24% -37.32% -79.73% -29.92%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has -29.92% weaker performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed products include IXINITY, which is indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations; and WinRho SDF for the treatment of autoimmune platelet disorders, as well as for the treatment of hemolytic disease of the newborn. The companyÂ’s marketed products also comprise HepaGam B used for the prevention of hepatitis-B recurrence following liver transplantation in HBsAg-positive liver transplant patients, and for the treatment following exposure to hepatitis-B; and VARIZIG for use in treating following exposure to varicella zoster virus, which causes chickenpox in high-risk individuals. Its investigational stage product candidates include MOR209/ES414, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; ES210, a bispecific protein therapeutic that is in pre-clinical development stage for inflammatory bowel diseases; otlertuzumab, a monospecific protein therapeutic that is in Phase II clinical trial for chronic lymphocytic leukemia; ROR1, a bispecific immunotherapeutic protein that is in preclinical development; APVO436, a bispecific protein therapeutic, which is in pre-clinical development; and other therapeutic protein product candidates for cancer. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Seattle, Washington.