Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 26.68% at a $16 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is $20.67, which is potential 122.26% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 0%. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.