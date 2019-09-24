Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$16 is Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 42.60%. Competitively the consensus price target of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is $33, which is potential 44.86% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 86.3% respectively. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 1.91% -9.03% -2.92% -15.79% -29.77% -19.52%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.