Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparing side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 7 4.54 N/A -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Tocagen Inc. 0.00% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1. Competitively, Tocagen Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 55.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. Tocagen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average target price and a 248.10% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.1% of Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tocagen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Tocagen Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.