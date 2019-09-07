Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) Contrasting side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -30.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, scPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 scPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 55.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and scPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 60.3% respectively. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% scPharmaceuticals Inc. 10.06% 79.01% 80.12% 54.67% 25% 54.26%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats scPharmaceuticals Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

scPharmaceuticals Inc., biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative pharmaceutical products. The company's under development products are for heart failure and infectious diseases that include Furoscix that is for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting. scPharmaceuticals Inc. formerly known as scPharmaceuticals LLC. and changed its name to scPharmaceuticals Inc. in March 2014. The company was founded 2013 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.