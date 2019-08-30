Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and PolarityTE Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 54.89% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 45.6% of PolarityTE Inc. shares. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while PolarityTE Inc. had bearish trend.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.