Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 8.04 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. has 3.2 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Molecular Templates Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 55.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Molecular Templates Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.