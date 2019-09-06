Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00

In table 1 we can see Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 and a Quick Ratio of 17.1. Competitively, MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 55.04% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $16. On the other hand, MannKind Corporation’s potential upside is 143.90% and its consensus target price is $3. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 27.4% respectively. About 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than MannKind Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.