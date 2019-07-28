Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Comparing side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 12.85 N/A -0.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 376.4% -33.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9. Competitively, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.49% and an $16 average target price. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16.67 average target price and a 192.97% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 0%. About 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.14% 8.94% 26.17% -28.93% -31.93% -2.71%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with SSA therapy in adults. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of type 1 and type 2 diabetes; LX2761, which is in Phase 1 development for use in the treatment of diabetes; and LX9211 for use as a treatment for neuropathic pain. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Sanofi; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; and Genentech, Inc. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.