Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Liquidity

17.1 and 17.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Kura Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 55.04%. Meanwhile, Kura Oncology Inc.’s average price target is $22, while its potential upside is 41.66%. The results provided earlier shows that Magenta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 70.8%. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kura Oncology Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.