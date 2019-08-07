Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.01% and an $16 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 7.2%. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than INmune Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats INmune Bio Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.