Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Comparing side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio is 17.1. On the competitive side is, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. which has a 13.9 Current Ratio and a 13.9 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 209.28% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 32.5% respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.3% of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. 4.56% -25.94% 0% 0% 0% -36.46%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. has -36.46% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.