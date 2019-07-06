Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Contrasting side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 4.12 N/A -0.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Heat Biologics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 16.28% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $16. Heat Biologics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 1,059.42% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Heat Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.