Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparing side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 12 85.60 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.9 while its Quick Ratio is 13.9. On the competitive side is, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a 22.61% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 56.98% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 68.3% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.6% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 14.33% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. -1.92% -19.8% -27.43% 0% 0% -24.37%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.