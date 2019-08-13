Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Comparing side by side

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

Demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -38.6% -35.6%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.1 and 17.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

$16 is Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.59%. Meanwhile, CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $19.78, while its potential upside is 232.44%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 88.51% respectively. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.74% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -5.36% -14.29% -49.67% -28.88% -43.2% -21.47%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.