Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.47 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.1. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 55.04% at a $16 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cyanotech Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 27.6% respectively. Insiders held 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while Cyanotech Corporation has -16.89% weaker performance.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.