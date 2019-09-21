Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Contrasting side by side

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 43 1919.01 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0.00% -50.9% -39.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a Current Ratio of 15.8 while its Quick Ratio is 15.8. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Analyst Ratings

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CRISPR Therapeutics AG Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CRISPR Therapeutics AG 0 0 3 3.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a 35.59% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is $62, which is potential 28.28% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50% of CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, 2% are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% CRISPR Therapeutics AG 3.15% 6.25% 30.58% 57.23% 7.51% 77.42%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats CRISPR Therapeutics AG.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its proprietary clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9)gene-editing platform in Switzerland. The CRISPR/Cas9 technology allows for changes to genomic DNA. It has a collaboration agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Incorporated to develop, manufacture, commercialize, sell, and use therapeutics; a license agreement with Anagenesis Biotechnologies SAS; and a service agreement with MaSTherCell SA to develop and manufacture allogeneic CAR-T therapies. The company also has research collaboration agreements with Neon Therapeutics and Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center to develop novel T cell therapies for cancer. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.