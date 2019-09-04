Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.2% -28.3%

The current Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is 17.1 while its Current Ratio is 17.1. Meanwhile, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.5 while its Quick Ratio is 21.5. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 63.77% at a $16 consensus target price.

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.4% and 21%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 41.36% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.19% 1.3% -2.5% -11.86% -55.74% -22.39%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has 137.02% stronger performance while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -22.39% weaker performance.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.