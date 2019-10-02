Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) Contrasting side by side

Both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 15.57M -4.56 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 60 1.87 33.37M 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 143,767,313.02% -40.1% -37.2% Cambrex Corporation 55,961,764.21% 12.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.1 and a Quick Ratio of 17.1. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3 and has 2 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cambrex Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Cambrex Corporation’s potential downside is -3.43% and its average price target is $57.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Cambrex Corporation shares. 2.2% are Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Cambrex Corporation beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.