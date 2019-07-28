Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -6.97 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 12.81 N/A 2.73 24.24

Demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -46% -35.2% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. are 13.9 and 13.9 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 21.49% for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $16. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $85 average price target and a 42.26% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. seems more appealing than Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 68.3% and 63.5%. Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.33%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 7.87% 4.79% 83.24% 86.19% 0% 183.86% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -3.75% -1.43% -2.63% 14.13% 59.21% 9.16%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.