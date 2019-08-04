Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (MGTA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Liquidity

17.1 and 17.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. Its rival aTyr Pharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 26.68% at a $16 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magenta Therapeutics Inc. and aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 35.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of aTyr Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while aTyr Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors aTyr Pharma Inc.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.