Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (MGTA) Analysts See $-0.49 EPS; Shorts at Msc Industrial Direct Company (MSM) Raised By 10.6%

Analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) to report $-0.49 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $2.64 EPS change or 84.35% from last quarter’s $-3.13 EPS. After having $-0.44 EPS previously, Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 11.36% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.76. About 54,571 shares traded. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) has 0.00% since July 6, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc (NYSE:MSM) had an increase of 10.6% in short interest. MSM’s SI was 1.50M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.6% from 1.35M shares previously. With 315,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc (NYSE:MSM)’s short sellers to cover MSM’s short positions. The SI to Msc Industrial Direct Company Inc’s float is 3.39%. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $73.95. About 257,275 shares traded. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 19.09% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MSM News: 11/05/2018 – Citadel Advisors LLC Exits Position in MSC Industrial; 10/04/2018 – MSC 2Q EPS EX TCJA BENEFIT $1.04, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST; 05/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Declares Dividend of 58c; 01/05/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. BUYS ALL INTEGRATED SOLUTIONS; 23/05/2018 – MSC Industrial Supply Co. Recognizes Norton; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 09/03/2018 MSC Industrial Supply Co. To Webcast Review Of 2018 Fiscal Second Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO INC MSM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $103; 05/04/2018 – MSC Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – MSC Industrial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. The company has market cap of $540.70 million. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and activities products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $4.04 billion. The companyÂ’s MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It has a 14.1 P/E ratio. It offers approximately 1,000,000 stock-keeping units through its master catalogs; weekly, monthly, and quarterly specialty and promotional catalogs; brochures; and the Internet, such as its Websites comprising mscdirect.com and use-enco.com.

