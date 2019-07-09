Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shares Rose While Violich Capital Management Lowered Position; Jd Com (JD) Holder Scotia Capital Decreased Its Stake

Scotia Capital Inc decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 58.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc sold 111,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42 million, down from 191,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $30.72. About 5.06 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 18.11% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Booming online luxury goods sales convert watchmakers to the web; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-China’s JD.com, Alibaba plan to issue CDRs – Caixin; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 17/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS RECENTLY REACHED AGREEMENTS TO DIVEST BANKING OPERATIONS IN WALMART CANADA AND WALMART CHILE; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET INFORMATION SAYS ITS TIANJIN UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY RELATED TO JD.COM ON COOPERATION ON VARIOUS FRONTS SUCH AS E-COMMERCE; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $64.87. About 382,728 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30 million for 15.30 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing MLP – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Midstream Titan Is Likely To Deliver Alpha – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Not All High Yield Is Risky: Magellan Midstream Partners Is A Strong Buy With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing And Growing Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 71,380 shares. Cordasco Net invested in 0% or 40 shares. National Asset Mngmt has 4,959 shares. Tdam Usa reported 11,410 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc holds 7,353 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 22,213 were reported by Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Company. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.7% or 62,144 shares. Fmr Limited Com owns 111,003 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Payden & Rygel holds 430,650 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Haverford Tru Com stated it has 22,260 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 14,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Westpac Banking has 91,109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 309 were accumulated by Ent Financial.

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 139,996 shares to 228,794 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 552,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).