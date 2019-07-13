Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $541,920; As General Electric Co (GE) Shares Rose, Alpine Partners Vi Decreased Position by $11.40 Million

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION

Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 54.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 1.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.75M, down from 2.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 37.44 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 07/03/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES INNOVATIVE ENERGY STORAGE PLATFORM CALLED THE RESERVOIR; 27/03/2018 – GE stock jumps the most in nearly 3 years, a day after breaking below $13; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 03/04/2018 – GE POWER SAYS INSTALLED ADVANCED GAS PATH GAS TURBINE UPGRADE SOLUTION AT IRAQI MINISTRY OF ELECTRICITY’S NAJIBIYA POWER PLANT; 04/04/2018 – INDIA’S RAILWAY MINISTRY – UNDER CONTRACT, 800 ELECTRIC LOCOMOTIVES, 1000 DIESEL LOCOMOTIVES TO BE MANUFACTURED AND SUPPLIED BY CO’S; 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital to acquire a GE Healthcare unit for $1 billion; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 102,841 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $118.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.60 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Com holds 56,150 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Incorporated Md accumulated 1.18% or 77,200 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 3.51 million shares. 792,254 are owned by Dodge Cox. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.12% or 1.29 million shares in its portfolio. First State Bank Of Omaha has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Kemnay Advisory Service accumulated 0% or 1,900 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt holds 0.23% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 954,156 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 0.18% stake. Prudential Pcl owns 44,138 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Df Dent & reported 52,229 shares. Mngmt Associates New York, New York-based fund reported 18,100 shares. 5,744 were reported by Comml Bank. Moreover, Monarch has 0.6% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 164,652 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,690 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why General Electric Stock Jumped 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Intruders breach fence at U.S. GE Hitachi nuclear reactor – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Electric: Danaher Really Is The Mullet – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “A Detailed Look At Why GE’s Stock Has Underperformed The Market Since The Downturn – Forbes” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Pros, 3 Cons for Buying General Electric Stock Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares to 42,670 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,519 shares, and has risen its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Telemus Ltd invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Farr Miller & Washington Ltd Liability Corporation Dc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Edgemoor Advsr accumulated 66,690 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Raymond James Serv Advsr stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Arcadia Invest Management Corp Mi owns 3,934 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Notis stated it has 16,175 shares. Peak Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 11,051 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company. 18,605 were accumulated by Cutter And Co Brokerage Incorporated. Us Bank & Trust De reported 0.02% stake. California-based Mirador Prns Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hourglass Limited Company invested in 0.16% or 9,200 shares. Fiduciary Fincl Of The Southwest Tx has 138,538 shares. Fincl Advisory owns 4,197 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Washington State Bank stated it has 1,557 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30M for 15.54 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.