Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Decreased Position; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Trimmed Holding by $7.77 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 194,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.94M, down from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $58.4. About 2.38M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Industry Innovations Help Businesses Accelerate Growth; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – The federal court said Google’s use of Oracle’s Java development platform to create the Android operating system was not protected under the fair-use provision of copyright law; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.44. About 336,394 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A And Assocs invested in 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 22,208 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,611 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. 600 are owned by Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.09% stake. Middleton And Inc Ma accumulated 4,750 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.32% stake. First Republic Invest stated it has 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Neuberger Berman Group Llc owns 434,548 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Liability reported 212,274 shares stake. Security Natl Trust Co holds 0.08% or 4,000 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 70,780 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested in 49,100 shares. Hartline Investment Corporation stated it has 3,440 shares.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 2,000 shares to 6,250 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,084 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Long (BLV).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.39 million for 15.67 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.56 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

