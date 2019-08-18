Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose While Violich Capital Management Lowered Holding; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp sold 9,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 92,543 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.79M, down from 101,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $274.36. About 2.63M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 16/05/2018 – IFC, Mastercard Foundation Extend Financial Inclusion for Millions in Africa; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD: FORMER USTR REP MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS COMPANY; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Purchase Volume Up 15%; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $66.59. About 783,215 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares to 32,519 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests has invested 2.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tiaa Cref Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pittenger Anderson holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Davis R M invested in 6,990 shares. Duncker Streett And Com invested in 9,239 shares. Illinois-based Whitnell & has invested 0.45% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 3.29M are held by Brookfield Asset Management. Sei Investments Communication reported 98,970 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 106,972 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 111,003 shares. Adell Harriman & Carpenter invested in 0% or 8,198 shares. Financial Counselors holds 0.03% or 10,818 shares. Blair William & Il owns 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 306,179 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Llc invested in 0.07% or 67,513 shares. 467,944 were accumulated by Fairview Mngmt Ltd Co.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon also bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,386 shares to 136,541 shares, valued at $21.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).