Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Price Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; As Baytex Energy (BTE) Valuation Declined, Holder Water Island Capital Lowered Holding by $331,967

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 606,662 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) by 70.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 331,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.00% . The hedge fund held 137,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 469,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Baytex Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $743.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 1.17 million shares traded. Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) has declined 52.94% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BTE News: 06/03/2018 – Baytex Energy 4Q Net C$76M; 06/03/2018 Baytex Reports 2017 Results With 26% Increase in Adjusted Funds Flow, 6% Increase in Reserves and Strong Eagle Ford Performance; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.44; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Energy 1Q Loss C$62.7M; 03/05/2018 – Baytex Reports Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on First Quarter 2018 Results to Be Held on May 4, 2018; 09/03/2018 – Baytex Energy Files 2017 Year-End Disclosure Documents; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – QTRLY AFFO $0.45 PER BASIC SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY 1Q FFO/SHR C$0.36, EST. C$0.35; 06/03/2018 – BAYTEX ENERGY CORP – SEES 2018 EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $325 MLN TO $375 MLN

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 414,277 shares to 605,253 shares, valued at $110.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 598,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.90M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 4,150 shares. Coastline Tru Communication owns 21,990 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 555,987 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.11% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Argent Tru has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,548 shares. Moreover, Smithfield Tru Com has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 600 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 31,602 shares. Bankshares Of America De accumulated 3.21M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mariner Limited Liability holds 0.13% or 145,868 shares in its portfolio. 3.43M are held by Advisory Incorporated. Whitnell reported 19,400 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.19% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cbre Clarion Secs Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14,351 shares to 223,975 shares, valued at $12.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

