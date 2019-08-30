Magellen Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Violich Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $541,920 as Share Price Rose; Horrell Capital Management Has Decreased Microstrategy (MSTR) Stake as Valuation Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $142.43. About 71,546 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 45.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 9,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 10,924 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, down from 19,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Magellen Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $65.98. About 214,119 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $394.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,850 shares to 32,519 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Long (BLV) by 4,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Grp holds 0.28% or 28,432 shares. Middleton And Ma invested in 0.05% or 4,750 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Leuthold Gru Limited Liability accumulated 5,947 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc reported 0.02% stake. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 2.76% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Ocean Llc has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Webster Financial Bank N A reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Callahan Advsr Ltd Co reported 3,495 shares. Salem Invest Counselors holds 22,778 shares. Spinnaker Tru reported 37,708 shares stake. Heritage Wealth reported 21,011 shares. 11,216 are held by Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability. Ing Groep Nv reported 79,734 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity.

