Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) Holder Heritage Wealth Advisors Lifted Its Position by $16.45 Million; Simcoe Capital Management Increased Seaworld Entmt (SEAS) Holding by $1.93 Million as Market Value Rose

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (SEAS) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 64,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.71% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.52 million, up from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Seaworld Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 706,692 shares traded. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has risen 44.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAS News: 26/03/2018 SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, 8-K 2018-03-26; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 73c; 30/05/2018 – SeaWorld Offers FREE Admission for Veterans Through July 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAS); 17/05/2018 – Disney, Legoland Lure More Visitors as SeaWorld Attendance Drops; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.73; 08/05/2018 – SEAWORLD 1Q LOSS/SHR 73C, EST. LOSS/SHR 76C; 12/04/2018 – SeaWorld Previously Disclosed It Was Being Investigated for Executives Comments About ‘Blackfish’ Documentary; 08/05/2018 – SeaWorld Entertainment 1Q Loss $62.8M; 12/04/2018 – SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT – ON APRIL 6, CO GOT WRITTEN “WELLS” NOTICE FROM U.S. SEC RECOMMENDING CIVIL ACTION/ADMINISTRATIVE PROCEEDING BE BROUGHT AGAINST CO

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs (MMP) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought 257 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 21,268 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36 billion, up from 21,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 243,781 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has 50,926 shares. Naples Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,730 shares. Moreover, Johnson Counsel Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Walnut Private Equity Ptnrs Lc invested in 236,291 shares. Town And Country Retail Bank And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru accumulated 13,640 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Co reported 4,150 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Advisory Inc owns 212,446 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 6,753 are owned by Northeast Management. Private Na holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 12,961 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 214,952 are owned by Citadel Lc. Ima Wealth reported 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Focused Wealth Management has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 214 shares. Moreover, Bank & Trust Of The West has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 10,164 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Top Stocks for Retirees – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51 million and $652.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 87 shares to 1,054 shares, valued at $208.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 1,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,562 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “SeaWorld Turns to Thrill Rides to Keep the Good Times Rolling – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SeaWorld falls after hurricane forecast worsens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “How Disney’s new Skyliner design influences cast member outfits – Orlando Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “SeaWorld’s new coaster in Florida takes riders to the arctic – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “3 Takeaways From SeaWorld CEO’s Surprise Resignation – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SEAS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 50.08 million shares or 10.15% less from 55.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Com holds 25,940 shares. Q Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.57% or 50,000 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.60 million shares. Moreover, Wedge Management L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 14,642 shares. Invesco Limited holds 254,090 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 262,213 shares. Brant Point Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) for 42,229 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd Liability Com has 372,156 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 40,614 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial Services Gru has invested 0% in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS). Picton Mahoney Asset accumulated 23,700 shares. Rothschild And Asset Management Us holds 0.44% or 1.32M shares.