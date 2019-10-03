Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) Holder Groesbeck Investment Management Cut Stake; Akre Capital Management Decreased Ubiquiti Networks (UBNT) Stake as Shares Declined

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (UBNT) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 568,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277.65M, down from 2.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 23/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ubiquiti Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNT); 16/03/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Ubiquiti Networks Investors of the April 23, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Class Action Linked to Possible Violations of Accounting Rules; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 18/04/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) and April; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. — UBNT; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com (MMP) by 56.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp sold 9,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 7,129 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $456,000, down from 16,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lpco Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.17. About 575,069 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Announces Additional Board Member – PRNewswire” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan: Top-Tier MLP, Attractive Risk-Adjusted Yield, And The Dangers Of Indexing – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Magellan Midstream Partners Bounce Back in 2019? – The Motley Fool” on January 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). South Street Advsr Limited Liability Co has invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 7,329 shares. Heronetta Mgmt LP reported 228,498 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 6,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ares Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pennsylvania Trust has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 19,235 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Llc holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 3,456 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 65,865 shares. Mai Cap Management has 109,729 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 16,574 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt accumulated 1.22M shares or 1.32% of the stock. Narwhal Capital owns 29,350 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.09 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $123.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,012 shares to 4,212 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com Com (NYSE:MMM) by 3,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,685 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc Co Com (NASDAQ:SSNC).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ubiquiti Powers On Aided By 2 Growth Levers – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ubiquiti: Dinged By Its Own Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Much Does Stock Investing Really Cost You? – Nasdaq” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Could Amazon’s Latest Acquisition Hurt Ubiquiti Networks? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 19, 2019.